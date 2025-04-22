Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 813 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Azenta alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Azenta by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Azenta by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Azenta by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. Analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Azenta

Azenta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.