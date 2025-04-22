Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $124,000 Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Clarivate by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $7.31.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

