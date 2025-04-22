Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Capri by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,987,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129,123 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 22,554.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $58,070,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $48,953,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Capri Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

