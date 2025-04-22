Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $162,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,733 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.