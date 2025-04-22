Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $31,677,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 475,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 148,457 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 95,409 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 72,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,458.20. The trade was a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $103.51.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.13.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

