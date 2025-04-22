Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,552 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 912.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,002,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,059,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,821,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 656,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,612,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after buying an additional 640,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,211,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after buying an additional 534,846 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 495,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. This represents a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

