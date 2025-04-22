Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,080 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 848,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,572,000 after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $34,994,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,901,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,805,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.28.

Shares of PENN opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

