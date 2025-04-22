Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $44,401,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Coty by 1,990,624.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,479,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,906 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $19,663,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,096,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,839 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Coty by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,410,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 976,370 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.24.

Coty Stock Up 1.1 %

COTY stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.