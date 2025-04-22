Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Paylocity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Paylocity by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,862,200. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCTY opened at $179.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

