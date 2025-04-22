Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AZZ alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AZZ by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 22.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $7,798,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Price Performance

NYSE:AZZ opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $351.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AZZ. Roth Capital raised AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZZ

AZZ Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.