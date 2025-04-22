Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWKN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 487.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 211,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,087,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 900.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 74,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hawkins by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,850,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWKN opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $71.98 and a one year high of $139.55.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWKN shares. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial raised shares of Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

