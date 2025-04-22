Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OII. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Oceaneering International stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.94. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OII. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.