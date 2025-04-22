Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AAR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,369,000 after buying an additional 58,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,607,000 after acquiring an additional 127,148 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 969,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114,460 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 182.69 and a beta of 1.32. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $76.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.13 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Further Reading

