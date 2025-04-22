Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.35. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.