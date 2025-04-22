Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $248,000 Holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRGY opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -69.57%.

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. The trade was a 8.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,932 shares of company stock valued at $263,219. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRGY shares. Citigroup downgraded Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

