Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth $4,304,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $1,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,279.25. The trade was a 19.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 26,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $870,408.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,825.40. The trade was a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,137. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DRS

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.18 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equities analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Leonardo DRS Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.