Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

MGRC stock opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.44. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $243.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.93 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. Equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $935,175. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

