Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 361 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.08. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $51.91.
Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
