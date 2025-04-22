Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HNI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HNI by 54.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In related news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $718,260.60. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Price Performance

HNI stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. HNI had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $642.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. HNI’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

