Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Holdings Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 645,572 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNV. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNV

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.