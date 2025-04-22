Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,904 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.33% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 819.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 237,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. This trade represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

