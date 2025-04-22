The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,349,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.91.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $238.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.10 and a twelve month high of $339.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.59.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

