The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in St. Joe by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 52,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 23,333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,197,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,449,000 after acquiring an additional 252,906 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $4,508,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,162,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,526,505.64. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $14,113,022 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.