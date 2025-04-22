The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66,682 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 1,734.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WU shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

