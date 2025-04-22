Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Royal Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $185.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.37. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $191.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

View Our Latest Report on Royal Gold

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.