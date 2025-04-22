Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 597 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,176,000 after purchasing an additional 302,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,018 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,888,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,370,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ESAB from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

ESAB opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

