Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 650 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE BNS opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 83.05%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

