Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,095,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,592,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,179,000 after acquiring an additional 377,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $363,436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,581,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,496,000 after purchasing an additional 101,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

