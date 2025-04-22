Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chewy by 4,577.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $69,789,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,003,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price target on Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 target price on Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Chewy Trading Down 3.6 %

CHWY opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 9,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $371,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,000. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $11,527,273.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,712.36. The trade was a 36.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,303 shares of company stock valued at $20,752,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.