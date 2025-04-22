Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 162 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,808,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth $163,938,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in XPO by 12,923.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 837,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,824,000 after buying an additional 830,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,158,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPO by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,369,000 after acquiring an additional 425,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on XPO from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on XPO from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

XPO Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

