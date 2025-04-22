Townsquare Capital LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

