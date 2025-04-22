Townsquare Capital LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REFI opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

