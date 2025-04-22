Townsquare Capital LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CGI alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,808,000 after acquiring an additional 308,040 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $28,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.8% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Stock Down 0.7 %

GIB stock opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.85 and a 1 year high of $122.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.81.

CGI Dividend Announcement

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.1039 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. UBS Group upped their target price on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

View Our Latest Report on GIB

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.