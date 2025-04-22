Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,322,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,815,000 after purchasing an additional 82,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,370,000 after acquiring an additional 161,963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,367,000 after acquiring an additional 385,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,737,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,084,000 after purchasing an additional 606,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 2.5 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

