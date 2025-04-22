Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

BATS FSEP opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $47.07.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

