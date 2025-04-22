Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $296,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 461.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,205,000 after acquiring an additional 502,695 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 432,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,593 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $896,119.90. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

BMRN stock opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

