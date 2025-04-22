Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $4,446,225.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,527,299.72. This trade represents a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,518.36. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,858 shares of company stock worth $14,853,965. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

QTWO opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.33. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

