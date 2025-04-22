Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 362,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 264,432 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $2,662,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 173,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 54,984 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $915,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

