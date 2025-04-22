Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 3,423 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Park Aerospace worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 2,084.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.3 %

PKE opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.42 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.36. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

