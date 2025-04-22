Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

