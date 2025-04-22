Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kadant by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $286.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.28. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.51 and a fifty-two week high of $429.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.59%. Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

