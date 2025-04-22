Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 158 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 9.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 28.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $135.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.99 and a 1 year high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.12.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

