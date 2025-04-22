Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $80.66 and a 52-week high of $94.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

