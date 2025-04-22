Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,899 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.60% of Trinity Capital worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Trinity Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 88,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 21,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $880.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.56%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.03%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

