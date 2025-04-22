UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,105.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in UniFirst by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 811.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.15. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.88. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $243.70.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

UniFirst declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

