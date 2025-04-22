VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $18.45.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.