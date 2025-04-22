VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Stock Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.62% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.04. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $97.89.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.