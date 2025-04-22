WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WaFd by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after buying an additional 283,953 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,774,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,196,000 after acquiring an additional 234,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd during the 4th quarter worth about $6,539,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WaFd by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 493,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 191,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,420,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,701,000 after purchasing an additional 166,931 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. WaFd, Inc has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.79.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $179.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. Analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.75%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

