West Bancorporation (WTBA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $317.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

WTBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

