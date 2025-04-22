Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 132.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.05.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.47, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.